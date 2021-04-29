Since replacing its director recently with a career civil servant who had no media experience, RTHK has shifted toward content that supports the security law and promotes “national identity.” Patrick Li, the new chief, has axed shows deemed “biased.” An assistant director on Monday became the latest to resign. Meanwhile, the broadcaster refused to accept an award for a documentary about police failings part-produced by reporter Bao Choy, whom a judge deemed guilty of a crime last week for using a public database.