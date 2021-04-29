India’s Health Ministry on Thursday reported 379,257 new infections — a new global record — and 3,645 deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to more than 18 million. The official death toll reached more than 205,000, a figure experts say is a vast undercount of virus-related deaths.
The devastating surge has strangled India’s health-care infrastructure, sapping critical oxygen reserves and hospital beds and crippling a nascent vaccination campaign.
India’s armed forces were setting up field hospitals and would open their own medical facilities to civilians “wherever possible,” according to a statement Thursday from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office.
The State Department late Wednesday urged U.S. citizens to refrain from traveling to India “or to leave as soon as it is safe to do so” due to the surge in covid-19 cases.
“Access to all types of medical care is becoming severely limited. U.S. citizens who wish to depart India should take advantage of available commercial transportation options now,” the high-level travel advisory said.
In a separate warning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that “even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to India.”
Indians reported fighting online to preregister for vaccine appointments as the system opened Wednesday to all adults, or about 600 million people, with a goal of starting mass immunizations on May 1. Slots were either quickly snapped up or the registration website repeatedly crashed, residents said.
India is one of the world’s largest vaccine producers but has struggled to ramp up supplies, citing shortages of specialized material as global demand spikes.
The White House said Wednesday that the United States had “redirected its own order of AstraZeneca manufacturing supplies to India,” allowing it to produce more than 20 million doses of the vaccine the company developed with Oxford University.
About 10 percent of India’s population of nearly 1.4 billion has received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, after an immunization program targeting vulnerable populations began in January. Since then, however, the campaign has struggled to get off the ground.
In the meantime, authorities relaxed public health restrictions and greenlighted religious festivals and mass political rallies, assuming the pandemic was under control. Those moves and the appearance of more virulent virus variants seeded outbreaks that have engulfed the nation.
“The current wave is particularly dangerous,” Reuters quoted the chief minister of Delhi state, Arvind Kejriwal, as saying. “It is supremely contagious and those who are contracting it are not able to recover as swiftly. In these conditions, intensive care wards are in great demand.”
According to a government dashboard Thursday, just 12 intensive care beds were available for covid-19 patients in the capital, New Delhi, a city of more than 17 million people.
But even as the crisis deepened, Indian voters on Thursday lined up to cast their ballot in the final stage of the West Bengal elections. While the worst cases have been in the north and west of the country, the eastern state of West Bengal on Thursday reported a record 17,000 new infections.
“In line with the COVID-19 protocols, I call upon people to cast their vote and enrich the festival of democracy,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in the morning.
In a devastating op-ed printed in the Guardian and Indian online news site The Wire, prizewinning Indian author Arundhati Roy slammed Modi for his handling of the pandemic, calling it a crime against humanity and particularly noting the extended campaign season in West Bengal which allowed many more political rallies.
Posts tagged with the hashtag #ResignModi were temporarily blocked on Facebook Wednesday, an action that drew widespread concern from social media users who have already witnessed other forms of censorship under Modi’s leadership.
In a statement, Facebook said the action was a mistake, adding that the suspension of the hashtag did not come at the request of the Indian government. The content was later reinstated.
Paul Schemm in Dubai and Jennifer Hassan in London contributed reporting.