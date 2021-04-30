Since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil’s federal government has downplayed the severity of a virus that has maimed this country of 210 million. Bolsonaro has called on people to live their lives normally. Enough have listened — either because of poverty, politics or boredom — to undermine uneven containment measures. More than 400,000 Brazilians have died of covid-19, the worst humanitarian disaster in the nation’s history, and the world’s second-highest toll, behind only the United States.