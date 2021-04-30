India’s Health Ministry on Friday reported another record number of new cases, logging 386,452 infections over the previous 24 hours. India has now registered more than 300,000 new cases every day for the past nine days, bringing its total number of infections to more than 18.7 million.
There were 3,498 new fatalities reported, pushing India’s official death toll past 208,000, although medical experts say that number is probably a substantial undercount.
Crematoriums and burial grounds are running out of space in the capital, New Delhi, according to local media reports. On Friday, just six intensive care beds were available for covid-19 patients, according to a government database.
Authorities in the commercial capital, Mumbai, paused vaccinations for three days because of dose shortages. India was scheduled to begin a mass immunization drive Saturday but several states have now said that the campaigns will be delayed.
India is one of the world’s largest vaccine producers but has struggled to ramp up production as global demand for specialized materials has soared.
In Delhi, the chief minister said Friday that the national capital territory had not yet received the doses it requested from both the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech to begin inoculations.
In a briefing, he urged residents to stay home and away from vaccination centers.
“Don’t queue up for vaccines tomorrow. As soon as vaccines arrive we will let you know, then you can come for shots,” Arvind Kejriwal said, India’s NDTV reported.
“Many across the country have registered for vaccines but we have not received stocks. We are in regular touch with companies and we hope to get the vaccines in a day or two.”
