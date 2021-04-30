That is Lag b’Omer. The holiday is traditionally celebrated with bonfires, weddings, haircuts and cookouts. According to one Jewish tradition, the date coincides with a pause in a plague that killed many students of a revered sage Rabbi Akiva, who also supported a failed rebellion against the Romans in the 2nd century. It is also said to be the day that one of Rabbi Akiva’s disciples, the prominent Rabbi Shimon Bar-Yochai, died.