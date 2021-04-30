What is the Jewish holiday Lag b’Omer?
Lag b’Omer is a minor Jewish holiday that takes place on the 33rd day between two more significant dates on the Jewish calendar: Passover and Shavuot. The 49 days between Passover and Shavuot, a period known as the Omer, is traditionally treated as a mourning-like period, during which activities such as weddings and haircuts are forbidden except for one day.
That is Lag b’Omer. The holiday is traditionally celebrated with bonfires, weddings, haircuts and cookouts. According to one Jewish tradition, the date coincides with a pause in a plague that killed many students of a revered sage Rabbi Akiva, who also supported a failed rebellion against the Romans in the 2nd century. It is also said to be the day that one of Rabbi Akiva’s disciples, the prominent Rabbi Shimon Bar-Yochai, died.
Why do people gather at Mount Meron?
Jewish tradition teaches that Rabbi Shimon is buried in a tomb at the base of Mount Meron in Israel’s Upper Galilee region. Each year, hundreds of thousands of mainly ultra-Orthodox pilgrims come to the holy site to pray and dance during an all-night Lag b’Omer festival. Prayers are held and bonfires lit by the rabbis of different Jewish sects, which each typically have their own sections.
Visiting the tomb is considered to bring various kinds of good fortune.
What caused the stampede?
Police were still investigating. What is known is that a crush of people, largely among members of the Toldos Aharon Hasidic community centered in Jerusalem, tried to exit one area of the compound after the end of a bonfire-lighting ceremony.
Witnesses described a chaotic scene of people tripping down stairs and falling under the rush of people, stuck for upward of 20 minutes before rescue services arrived.
Conditions could have been exacerbated this year by barriers set up to try to keep groups apart as a coronavirus precaution. Two state comptroller’s reports, in 2008 and 2011, detailed numerous ways in which conditions were “not appropriate to accommodate the hundreds of thousands of people who visit the site.”
Anger is also now being directed at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has relied on the ultra-Orthodox as a key political base. Critics accuse Netanyahu of often caving to ultra-Orthodox demands such as opposition to coronavirus-restrictions on large religious gatherings.