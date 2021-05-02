Over the past month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held several massive campaign rallies attended by tens of thousands of people in the eastern state of West Bengal where his party the Bharatiya Janata Party or the BJP was in a close race with an opposition party.
Early returns in the counting show Modi’s party losing the bitterly-fought election battle in Bengal. The BJP is also expected to lose in two other south Indian states where they were not in the reckoning. The party was leading in the state of Assam, where it is set to retain power.
Modi has been panned by critics for sending a wrong message by holding rallies at a time when India was on its way to becoming the worst-affected country in the world by the pandemic, but losses in these elections may only signify a limited test of the impact of the unfolding crisis on support for Modi.
Anger against the Modi government’s missteps — from allowing a large-scale Hindu festival in northern India that drew millions of devotees to not preparing the country for the expected second wave — is at its highest level since he swept to power in 2014. But analyst Milan Vaishnav says that the political consequences of this governance failure may not be a given as Modi has “proven to be a master of reinventing his public persona.”
The situation on the ground continued to be desperate with hospitals in India’s capital, Delhi, facing oxygen shortages for over a week. Dozens of critical coronavirus patients in hospitals have died in recent days as supplies have run out. On Sunday, a children’s hospital took to Twitter pleading for fresh supplies.
Elsewhere in the city, parks and parking lots have been turned into makeshift crematoriums to handle the high volume of dead bodies.
The vaccination drive on May 1, which was opened up to everyone above the age of 18, sputtered to a halt in many states on its first day due to vaccine shortages. Several states requested citizens who had registered to receive a jab to stay home, saying they would prioritize those who were due to receive the second shot.
In an interview with Britain’s Times of London, Adar Poonawalla, the head of the Serum Institute, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, described receiving threatening calls from politicians on the vaccine supplies.
“The level of expectation and aggression is really unprecedented. It’s overwhelming,” he said. Poonawalla, flew to London with his family recently, hours before flights were barred by the country from India.
“I’m staying here an extended time, because I don’t want to go back to that situation,” said Poonawalla. “Everything falls on my shoulders, but I can’t do it alone.”
He later took to Twitter to say he would be returning to India in a few days after the interview set off a storm of criticism against him.
India, which had donated millions of doses to its poorer neighbors and other countries in the months preceding the crisis, has temporarily halted all vaccine exports as it struggles to ramp up its own vaccination program.
While India has already administered 153 million doses — a raw figure any country would be proud of — it is only the smallest fraction of the nation’s 1.3 billion people. Some 27 million have been fully vaccinated so far.