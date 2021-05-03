Speaking to reporters ahead of the announcement, Mayorkas said that four families would be reunited. Two of the families include mothers who were separated from their children in late 2017, one Honduran and another Mexican, Mayorkas said.
The DHS secretary described children in the families as young as 3 years old when they were separated from their parents, as well as teenagers, the Associated Press reported.
Under the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” approach to prosecuting adults who crossed the U.S. with Mexico illegally, more than 5,000 children were separated from their parents, according to court documents.
The Biden administration has estimated more than 1,000 families remain separated.
Mayorkas, who was picked by President Biden to lead Homeland Security and confirmed on Feb. 2, is also chair of a new Family Reunification Task Force that aims to bring separated families back together.
The secretary said that the Task Force had been “working day and night, across the federal government and with counsel for the families and our foreign partners, to address the prior administration’s cruel separation of children from their parents.”
