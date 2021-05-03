A small number of immigrant families separated at the U.S. border with Mexico under the Trump administration will be reunited this week, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Monday.

“Today is just the beginning,” Mayorkas said in a statement released in the early hours of the day. “We are reuniting the first group of families, many more will follow, and we recognize the importance of providing these families with the stability and resources they need to heal.”

Speaking to reporters ahead of the announcement, Mayorkas said that four families would be reunited. Two of the families include mothers who were separated from their children in late 2017, one Honduran and another Mexican, Mayorkas said.

The DHS secretary described children in the families as young as 3 years old when they were separated from their parents, as well as teenagers, the Associated Press reported.

Under the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” approach to prosecuting adults who crossed the U.S. with Mexico illegally, more than 5,000 children were separated from their parents, according to court documents.

The Biden administration has estimated more than 1,000 families remain separated.

Mayorkas, who was picked by President Biden to lead Homeland Security and confirmed on Feb. 2, is also chair of a new Family Reunification Task Force that aims to bring separated families back together.

The secretary said that the Task Force had been “working day and night, across the federal government and with counsel for the families and our foreign partners, to address the prior administration’s cruel separation of children from their parents.”

Read more: