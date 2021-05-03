More than a thousand families remain apart, according to the Department of Homeland Security. The parents were deported alone, mostly to Central America, in 2017 or 2018. Their children have since grown up with relatives across the United States.
Some of those children were so young when they were taken from their parents that they barely remember their mothers or fathers. Others have forgotten the indigenous dialects with which they once spoke to their parents.
“Today is just the beginning,” Mayorkas said in a statement released in the early hours of the day. “We are reuniting the first group of families, many more will follow, and we recognize the importance of providing these families with the stability and resources they need to heal.”
As a candidate, Biden promised to reunite those parents and children, calling the Trump administration’s policy of family separation “criminal.”
Speaking to reporters ahead of the announcement, Mayorkas said that four families would be reunited. Two of the families include mothers who were separated from their children in late 2017, one Honduran and another Mexican, Mayorkas said.
The DHS secretary said some of the children were as young as 3 years old when they were separated from their parents, as well as teenagers.
Under the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” approach to prosecuting adults who crossed the U.S. border with Mexico illegally, more than 5,000 children were separated from their parents, according to court documents.
Mayorkas, who was picked by President Biden to lead Homeland Security and confirmed on Feb. 2, is also chair of a new Family Reunification Task Force that aims to bring separated families back together.
The secretary said that the Task Force had been “working day and night, across the federal government and with counsel for the families and our foreign partners, to address the prior administration’s cruel separation of children from their parents.”
But the process has not been simple. For months it remained unclear what kind of legal status returning parents would receive, or how they would travel from remote villages in Central America to the United States. Who would apply for their passports? Could they bring other family members with them?
Even finding some of the separated parents proved difficult. Lawyers representing the separated families have still not located 465 parents, many of whom were probably deported alone to Central America. Searches continue for those parents the region.
The Biden administration worked with a group of about 10 lawyers and advocates to select 36 families from across Mexico and Central America, who will be reunited with their children in the United States over the next several weeks. Those families are part of a trial run, meant to prepare the federal government for hundreds of future reunifications, an effort unlike anything the federal government has done before.
Over the last few weeks, members of the 10-person group began calling a handful of separated parents. Were they ready to be with their children in the United States?
Read more: