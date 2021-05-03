The Proud Boys, a group of self-described “Western chauvinists” formed by Canadian Gavin McInnes, have had a smaller footprint in Canada than in the United States. At least one chapter here said in January that it was disbanding. Global News reported last month that Colin A. Browne, an Ontario lawyer who identified as a Proud Boy, was pursuing a legal challenge to the terrorist entity designation. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.