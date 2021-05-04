The accident occurred on Line 12 of the metro, as the train was at the Olivos station, southeast of the city center, officials said.
Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum reported via Twitter that 13 people had died and 70 were injured. “Unfortunately there are dead and injured people,” she tweeted, adding that she was at the site supporting transit authorities.
Dozens of ambulances rushed to the scene.
Mexico City boasts the second-largest metro system in North America, after New York City’s subway.
