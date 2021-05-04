Police, emergency workers and neighbors scrambled through the wreckage, looking for survivors. After midnight, some of the work paused as authorities called in a crane.
The accident occurred on Line 12 of the metro, as the train was at the Olivos station, southeast of the city center, officials said.
Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum reported via Twitter that 13 people had died and 70 were injured. She told reporters at the scene an additional two people had died, according to Reforma and Milenio newspapers. She tweeted that “a lock gave way at the moment when a convoy, a train, was passing,” but that a full investigation would be carried out.
Dozens of ambulances rushed to the scene.
Mexico City boasts the second-largest metro system in North America, after New York City’s subway. This was the second major accident for the system this year. In January, a fire broke out at its headquarters, leaving one dead and shutting down several major lines for weeks. Before the pandemic, around 4.6 million people traveled on the metro each day.
Read more: