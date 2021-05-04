Sandra and Bryan were among the thousands of families separated by the Trump administration in 2017 and 2018 under a policy to deter migration. When Sandra crosses into the United States on Tuesday afternoon, she and her son will be among the first reunited under the Biden administration — the start of a massive relocation of parents deported by one U.S. president and returned by another. In total, more than 1,000 families are expected to be reunified.