He’s 18 now, and living in Southern California. She was deported alone to Mexico. Her flight back to the border — to Bryan — was 12 hours away.
“I keep thinking about what it’s going to be like. How will I react? How will he react?” she said Monday by telephone. “He’s not the same boy I remember.”
Sandra and Bryan were among the thousands of families separated by the Trump administration in 2017 and 2018 under a policy to deter migration. When Sandra crosses into the United States on Tuesday afternoon, she and her son will be among the first reunited under the Biden administration — the start of a massive relocation of parents deported by one U.S. president and returned by another. In total, more than 1,000 families are expected to be reunified.
Sandra and Bryan are one of four families to be reunited this week as part of what government officials and immigration lawyers describe as a trial balloon — a test to find the most effective ways to return parents to their children without reviving the trauma they experienced when they were separated. And so it was with some reservation that the lawyers working on Sandra’s case told her that the process would involve her returning to the same border crossing where she had been separated from her son.
“Hopefully it’s not a triggering event,” said Carol Anne Donohoe, Sandra’s attorney, of the law firm Al Otro Lado.
Said Sandra: “I think it’s all going to come flooding back to me when I’m there.”
She and Bryan had fled their village in Mexico’s Michoacán state, where it seemed as though everything that could go wrong did. In 2010, her husband disappeared; his body was found two days later with bullet wounds. Then the local cartel delivered the body of their teenage neighbor, Bryan’s friend, dismembered in a bag. And then they began trying to recruit Bryan.
“That’s when we decided to go,” she said.
It was October 2017. The Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy wouldn’t be officially implemented until April 2018, but authorities had already begun separating migrant families at the border.
Sandra and Bryan turned themselves in at the San Ysidro port of entry and requested asylum. Two days later, she says, they were taken to a nondescript office.
“They told me to say goodbye to my son, that I wouldn’t see him again,” she said. “And then they took him away.”
Sandra was detained for more than a month with other mothers who had been separated from their children. Like Sandra, most were unable to communicate with their children during their time in detention. She says Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers told them that their sons and daughters would be put up for adoption.
Eventually, Sandra was told that she had failed her credible fear interview, the first step in gaining asylum, and would be deported. She asked for her son to be deported with her, she says, but officials told her it wasn’t possible.
After Sandra was deported to Tijuana, she called her older son. Jose Arturo had migrated to the United States years earlier. He told her that Bryan had arrived in southern California and that the two of them were living together.
Sandra took a bus back to Michoacán. She moved in with her parents on the outskirts of their town. For weeks, she refused to go outside. She made video calls to Bryan, but they mostly just stared at each other and cried.
“I assumed, ‘This is it. I’ll never see him again,’ ” she said.
She found a job harvesting lemons, earning about $10 per day, three days per week. She and Bryan settled into a routine of about two video calls a week. She charted his progress from call to call.
First he was learning English. Then he was enrolling in advanced-placement classes. Then he was graduating high school early. He told her about his prom and his first full-time job. He ended almost every call by saying, “We’ll be together soon.”
But when he hung up the phone, she says, he would tell his friends: “I wish she was here for this.”
President Biden promised during his campaign last year to reunite families separated by the Trump administration. When he was elected, Sandra began to wonder whether a return to the United States might be possible. Al Otro Lado, the law firm, had contacted her, and told her to be patient.
But her lawyers grew frustrated with the pace of the reunification process.
“We applied to bring Sandra across in February and were denied,” Donohoe said. “We had to keep telling our clients to wait and wait and wait.”
Last week, the Department of Homeland Security agreed to process the first few returning parents at the border. Sandra’s flight to Tijuana — which will be her first time in an airplane — was booked. So was a coronavirus test and an appointment with Customs and Border Protection in San Ysidro.
A small group of lawyers and advocates, including Donohoe, were making arrangements for about three dozen parents, among the first group slated to return. The challenges were many. The passport process in Guatemala, for example, proved painstaking. Some parents had limited cellphone access and could be reached only once a week. Others had developed a deep mistrust of the United States after their separations and worried that parts of the reunification program might be a scam.
Another group of advocates was charged with finding hundreds of other separated parents who have not been located since their deportations. Four hundred and sixty-five of them remain “unreachable.” A fraction are probably living with the children in the United States, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.
In June 2018, a judge ordered the Trump administration to reunify separated families within 30 days, and hundreds were. But by then, hundreds more had already been deported without their children.
Because the Trump administration kept little contact information for the parents they had deported, advocates were left to fund radio advertisements that aired across Central America.
“Were you separated from your child at the United States border?” one begins.
A few days ago, before Sandra left for the border, Bryan gave her a video tour of her future home, including two neatly made beds next to each other.
“How pretty,” she said, smiling at the screen, which then flashed again to her son’s face, more mature than she remembered, with a dark shadow of facial hair.
“He looks like a man,” she thought.
And then she thought: “He looks sad. He’s not the same son I had. This whole thing has changed him.”
Asked to envision the weeks after the reunification, she paused.
“Being together again will be beautiful,” she said. “But it might not be easy.”
