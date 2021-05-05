Russia’s dwindling birthrate has been a source of frustration for President Vladimir Putin, who has said that it “haunts” him. For nearly two decades, the government has encouraged people to have large families by offering “maternity capital,” a one-time payment of roughly $6,200 that can be spent on expenses like education or housing. Previously, that stipend was only available for families with two children or more, but Putin announced in 2020 that all new parents would become eligible.