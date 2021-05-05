Canada on Wednesday morning authorized use of Pfizer-BionTech’s coronavirus vaccine for children ages 12 to 15, marking the first time the country has greenlit a coronavirus vaccine for adolescents.

Pfizer has sought authorization for adolescents in the age group in the United States, which is expected by early next week.

Adolescents will follow the same two-dose regimen authorized for adults following a trial of more than 2,000 participants that began in April, Supriya Sharma, Health Canada's chief medical adviser, said at a news conference following Wednesday's announcement.