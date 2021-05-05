The Canadian adolescents will follow the same two-dose regimen authorized for adults following a trial of more than 2,000 participants that began in April, Supriya Sharma, Health Canada’s chief medical adviser, said at a news conference after Wednesday’s announcement.
Health Canada said it will expedite reviews of other vaccine producers seeking authorization for similarly expanded emergency use.
The Pfizer study found that the vaccine was 100 percent effective in preventing infection among the participants who received two doses, while there were 18 cases of the coronavirus among those who received a placebo, Sharma said. Authorities also tested for antibodies and found strong responses similar to those in inoculated adults among the adolescent group that received the vaccine.
Participants also reported some mild side effects, such as a sore arm, fever and chills.
About 20 percent of Canada’s coronavirus cases have been documented in people younger than 19, according to Health Canada.
Sharma called Wednesday’s authorization a “significant milestone.”
“While younger people are less likely to experience serious cases of COVID-19, having access to a safe and effective vaccine will help to control the disease’s spread to their families and friends — some of whom may be at a higher risk of complications,” she said in a statement. “It will also support the return to a more normal life for our children, who have had such a hard time over the past year.”
She added that although Canadians are “starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” they will need to continue wearing face masks, observing social distancing and washing hands until a majority of the population is vaccinated.
Canada cleared the Pfizer vaccine for use among those 16 and older in December. The nation’s vaccine rollout, however, initially lagged, leaving many Canadians frustrated as they watched inoculations increase across the border in the United States.
Although Canada, like other wealthy and Western countries, was able to pre-purchase enough doses from suppliers to cover its population, manufacturing lags have led to delivery delays. In the meantime, some provinces, such as Ontario, have reported surges in cases.
Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s chairman and chief executive, told investors in a conference call Tuesday that he expected the Food and Drug Administration to approve the vaccine for use among 12- to 15-year-olds in the United States “shortly.”
Other countries, such as Israel, are similarly waiting for local regulators to clear the vaccine for use in this younger demographic. In March, Israel administered the Pfizer shots to about 600 medically high-risk children ages 12 to 16 and reported no significant negative outcomes.
Children were not included in the initial emergency-use studies of the coronavirus vaccines now in circulation. Subsequent studies have been testing the vaccines in various age groups, which may require different dosages than adult populations.