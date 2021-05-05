“I’m Olivier Dubois. I’m French. I’m a journalist. I was kidnapped in Gao on April 8 by the JNIM,” he said in a 21-second video shared on social media. The clip could not be immediately verified and it was unclear when the footage was recorded.
“I’m speaking to my family, my friends and the French authorities for them to do everything in their power to free me,” he said.
Al-Qaeda and Islamic State groups are working together in West Africa to grab large swaths of territory
The head of Reporters Without Borders, Christophe Deloire, said on Twitter on Wednesday that he had been notified of Dubois’s disappearance two days after he failed to return to his hotel in Gao.
Dubois was working for France’s Liberation newspaper and Le Point magazine, said Deloire, who called him a “seasoned journalist” who knew the country well.
“In consultation with the news organizations that employed him, we decided not to announce that he had been taken hostage so as not to hinder a rapid possible outcome,” Deloire said. “We are asking Malian and French authorities to do everything possible to obtain his release.”
The French Foreign Ministry confirmed to both Reuters and the Associated Press that a French journalist had disappeared in Mali last month.
The West African country has battled a years-long Islamist insurgency, including militants linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State.
France launched an operation to oust the fighters from their strongholds in northern Mali in 2013. Since then, insurgents have targeted French nationals as part of an anti-government campaign.
Read more: