In the eyes of critics, the trauma of these separations defined Trump’s cruel and crude approach to immigration, which seemed anchored more in a desire to assuage the passions of a nativist base than in an effort to reckon with the factors driving thousands of asylum-seeking migrants to the border. A judge in June 2018 ordered the Trump administration to reunite the separated families. Hundreds were, but hundreds of parents had already been deported to their home countries. The Trump administration, rights groups allege, kept insufficient information about these deportees, complicating the Biden administration’s ability to right a perceived wrong.