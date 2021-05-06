Folbigg described her life as made up of a series of “never-ending battles and things that I have to get over and conquer.” When she was 18 months old, her father stabbed her mother to death after an argument — a detail that would one day feature prominently in coverage of her murder case. He spent 15 years in prison, according to details in the 2019 inquiry, and Folbigg lived with relatives before being put in foster care.