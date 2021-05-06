Her death notice was one of more than 240 spread across seven pages in a local newspaper in the western Indian city of Rajkot one day in late April — a fourfold increase from early this year. Yet the rising tide of pandemic deaths — evident not only in obituaries but also at the city’s crowded crematoriums — was not reflected in the official data. According to the authorities, the number of deaths from covid-19 in the city and its surrounding district on that day was 12.