Seven months later, as the United States’ vaccine rollout near its crest and life veers back toward normal, Washington has reversed its position to support a short-term waiver, infusing hope into global health efforts to ramp up vaccine production as severe shortages coincide with enormous variant-driven waves of virus infections in India, Latin America and other parts of the developing world.
“The notion that no one is safe until everyone is safe is true, and the Biden administration seems to have finally taken that to heart,” said Fatima Hassan, a South African human rights lawyer and founder of the Health Justice Initiative, which was part of a global campaign for a generically-produced, so-called “people’s vaccine.”
“Did it take them seeing people in India dying on television to make this decision?” she asked. “Maybe, but however late this comes, attention now needs to turn immediately to getting other vaccine-producing countries to follow.”
In India and across Africa, for instance, vaccination rates have barely passed 2 percent of the population while in the United States more than 55 percent of the eligible population has received at least one dose.
The supply crunch has made it difficult for Covax — a World Health Organization-backed effort to equitably distribute vaccine — to get off the ground. The program aims to deliver up to 2 billion doses by the end of 2021, targeting 20 percent of the population of participating low- and middle-income countries, but under current conditions, they estimate, some countries could be waiting until 2023 to secure what they need.
So far, Covax has delivered only 53 million doses, with deliveries well behind schedule.
The huge wave of infections in India — where many of Covax’s doses are being manufactured — has slowed down its timeline, leaving many countries wondering when, or if, their next doses will arrive. For months now, foreign governments, public health experts and rights advocates have urged policymakers to address the growing gap by focusing not just on sharing available doses but on dramatically expanding supply.
Many of these voices now stress that a waiver is a helpful, but not sufficient, step toward ramping up vaccine production.
“The US must also demand that pharma companies that received significant amounts of US taxpayer funding to create these vaccines share the technology and know-how with other capable manufacturers to protect more people worldwide," Doctors Without Borders said in a statement.
Public health officials largely lauded Washington’s reversal on vaccine intellectual property, which is broader than just the patents on the vaccines, but doesn’t include treatments, diagnostic kits, ventilators, protective gear and other products that India and South Africa had included in their initial proposal at the World Trade Organization last year.
Since October, at least 60 countries became co-sponsors with India and South Africa on the proposal, and at least 40 more voiced their support. Most of them are in the so-called Global South, which includes Latin America, Africa and south and Southeast Asia.
“This development represents true leadership in a time of need,” said John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the continent’s main public health body. “When the history of the Covid-19 pandemic will be written, the decision of this waiver by the US government will be remembered as pivotal in our fight against this terrible virus.”
The statement issued on Wednesday by the U.S. Trade Representative, Katherine Tai, said the United States will now move forward with international discussions to waive the protections for the duration of the pandemic.
But it remained unclear whether other countries that had been blocking the waiver, which include almost all of Europe as well as Japan, Canada, Brazil, Australia and Singapore, would follow suit. Those negotiations, which would take place under the auspices of the WTO, would determine whether Washington’s change of stance does in fact lead to the ramping up of production of generic vaccines.
The process to hammer out a deal could take months and result in a narrow interpretation of intellectual property rights. The WTO has met 10 times in the past seven months on the original waiver proposal. Ultimately, the waiver might only come into effect later this year, once vaccine manufacturers in the West have boosted production.
Western pharmaceutical giants like Pfizer stand to make billions of dollars off coronavirus vaccines alone, and have received billions more in subsidies from the U.S. government.
Nevertheless, the announcement came as a win for South Africa, India, and the broad coalition they built at the WTO, where delegations of civil servants, and not politicians, persevered against a bloc of the world’s most powerful nations who seemed unready to budge.
“How could we have a situation with a global pandemic and you keep considering vaccines a commodity?” said Hassan, the South African campaigner. “It was and is absurd. In a sense, it was rich countries and their pharmaceutical companies saying that intellectual property claims and the interests of shareholders on a very narrow set of items mattered more than the lives of millions of people — people in the Global South in particular."