Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, the German philosopher who popularized the idea of the “zeitgeist,” saw Napoleon as its embodiment, as “history on horseback.” He reinvented military tactics through his campaigning and battles, broke Europe’s old feudal order with his conquests of swaths of the continent and, depending on one’s 19th-century convictions, died a romantic world hero or as a doomed tyrant, consumed by insatiable hubris and self-regard. To this day, myriad nations can trace their legal codes to Napoleonic edicts, myriad academics can locate the origins of their disciplines in Napoleon’s ambitious study of Egypt, and myriad people who are short of stature can get accused of harboring his fiery temper.