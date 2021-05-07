The punishment was humiliating, Keita said, but that was the point: It was an effective way of ensuring children spoke French, Senegal’s official language, rather than their mother tongues.
After winning independence from its European colonizer in 1960, Senegal kept many French systems intact. Speaking French is seen as the passport to success.
Now Keita, 35, is trying to teach the opposite lesson. A videographer for a Senegalese news website, he writes and performs rap and reggae songs in Menik to encourage young people to speak it. If they do not, the language may soon die out.
“Today, there’s a phenomenon … that people can’t manage to say a full phrase without mixing in one word in Wolof, French or Pulaar,” Keita said, referring to the country’s more widely spoken languages.
Menik is one of about 2,500 endangered languages around the world — almost half of all known languages on the planet, the United Nations estimates.
While Europe has policies to protect and promote minority languages, in most of Africa there is no such thing.
“Even for our big national languages” — such as Wolof — “we don’t promote them,” said Adjaratou Oumar Sall, a linguist at Dakar’s University of Cheikh Anta Diop. “If we don’t give importance to our majority languages, how can we give importance to these little ones?”
Sall has seen the consequences. About 10 years ago, she began to research a language called Bapen, in the same family as Menik. She was told the last two speakers had died.
“What Benoit is doing is very important, because it influences the youth,” Sall said.
According to Keita, the strategy is working. On a recent afternoon in the capital, Dakar, he scrolled through messages on his phone from fans. Some had found his music on Facebook, others on the radio or by word of mouth.
One girl wanted him to teach her how to say something in Menik. “Thank you for fighting for our culture!” another said.
“Before, people were a bit insecure to speak Menik,” he said, “but now they are proud.”
Menik is one of Senegal’s smallest languages. It is spoken by the Bedik people, an ethnic minority who live in remote mountain villages in the southeastern region of Kédougou. Keita grew up in a thatched-roof hut in the village of Bandafassi, where his father was a hunter and his grandmother told legends about their history around a fire at night.
He did not realize how little-known his ethnic group was until he moved to Dakar, more than 400 miles away, to attend a university.
“Where are you from?” other Senegalese people would ask when they heard his accent in French or Wolof or Pulaar. “What are you?”
“It shocked me every time. I wondered why people didn’t know us,” Keita said.
The Bedik people settled in Senegal around the end of the 13th century, fleeing persecution from larger ethnic groups in present-day Guinea and Mali. They built their villages on high ground, with cliffs for lookouts and caves to hide in, and for centuries battled the Fula, or Peuls, who make up about 25 percent of Senegal’s population.
In 2012, the Bedik territory was named part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site because of its vibrant local culture and traditional mud houses.
But young people grew restless, and many left to seek jobs and degrees.
That is how Keita ended up in Dakar. At the university, his mission to promote his culture became more urgent after a Senegalese TV channel aired a segment on the Bedik. A reporter repeated falsehoods about their rituals, Keita said, making them sound primitive, and laughed.
“I told myself, I need to work in television too so I can show the real version,” he said. After college, he enrolled in an audiovisual school.
His popularity as a singer started to grow last year, after a New Year’s Eve concert in Bandafassi drew about 200 people, said Keita. Now children in the villages know all the words to his songs.
“When I found his music, I had so much emotion,” said Marie Samoura, a 21-year-old Bedik student in Dakar. “He sings in our mother tongue — that gives courage,” she said.
Some of his lyrics draw from local legends. Others talk about village life, such as going into the forest with his mom to find food.
It is not easy to fit Menik to modern beats, said Keita, and listeners occasionally contact him to say he has pronounced something wrong. In Menik, a word’s meaning changes if you raise or lower your tone.
It is a tricky language to learn and an easy one to start to forget.
To stop the erosion of smaller languages, many countries have integrated them into the public education system. Senegal has experimented with introducing national languages in schools but has never moved past pilot projects funded by foreign donors and nongovernmental groups.
The state hopes to eventually make all primary schools bilingual, but the goal is less to promote national languages than it is to improve students’ French, said Ndeye Name Diouf, director of literacy and national languages at the Ministry of Education.
“If we teach literacy from the beginning in the language the person knows best, then after a few months we switch into French, that person is going to master French,” she said.
Preservation of smaller languages would simply be an added benefit.
The government is working on a linguistic policy document that would set the groundwork for this shift, but money and manpower are lacking, said Diouf. The document has been in a draft stage since 2010.
For Keita, what is important is to pass on the baton. He was thrilled when a Bedik boy told him recently that he wanted to be a singer, too.
“I told myself, maybe in five or 10 years, I won’t be able to succeed,” he said, “but someone else will.”
