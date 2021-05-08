The attack is the deadliest to strike the Afghan capital in months and comes a week after U.S. and NATO forces began their full withdrawal from the country. Violence has risen across Afghanistan since the start of the withdrawal.
Much of the increased violence is due to Taliban attacks on vulnerable government-held towns and cities.
On the eve of the drawdown, a truck bombing in Logar province south of Kabul killed at least 21 people and wounded at least 91. That attack also struck near an educational institution: The explosives detonated outside a dormitory for students preparing for university exams.
Saturday’s bombing outside Kabul’s Syed Al-Shahda school was in the city’s west side Shiite-majority neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi. Girls from primary through high school attend Syed Al-Shahda, but when the attack struck classes were only being held for seventh through 12th-graders.
The interior ministry warned the death toll may rise.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Islamic State group has carried out several attacks in western Kabul. The neighborhood is predominantly home to ethnic Hazara and Shiite Afghans who the Islamic State views as heretics.
Last year gunmen carried out a brutal attack on a maternity ward in the same neighborhood, killing 16 people including two newborns. That attack was unclaimed, but the United States said Islamic State fighters carried it out.
