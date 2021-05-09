But months into Brazil’s beleaguered vaccination campaign, and amid record death numbers, the government is struggling to keep that commitment. About 44 million people have gotten at least one vaccine dose. Nearly 11 percent of Brazilians have received two. But research shows only 1 percent of quilombo residents have similarly been fully vaccinated. Rates are higher in Indigenous villages, where roughly half have been fully vaccinated, but are lower still among homeless and incarcerated people. Brazil’s overcrowded prisons are crammed with nearly 754,000 inmates. But only 1,000 vaccine doses have been administered to what the government calls a priority group.