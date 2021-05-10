Zúñiga said the administration wants to work with Central American countries to reduce corruption and improve transparency, which officials say will help attract more investment. But Washington could use sticks as well as carrots. Congress has ordered the Biden administration to produce a list by the end of June of “corrupt and undemocratic actors” in the Northern Triangle who would be barred from the United States. Zúñiga also noted that U.S. authorities “make our concerns clear” to multilateral banks about countries that lack good-government practices. El Salvador is currently seeking a $1 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.