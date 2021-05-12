“We are having an increase in mortality which is probably tied to how stressed the health-care system is,” Arturo Briva, professor of intensive care medicine at the University of the Republic, said at a virtual conference organized by the university. “Our health-care system is able to take care of 650 very ill patients. … If I have 800 patients coming in, they are going to be admitted, they are going to be cared for and the staff will do their best, but the system is not able to do something that is not within its capabilities.”