Yet the accords were cast as “a pivot of history,” as Netanyahu put it in September. The monarchs had opted to dispense with nearly two decades of Pan-Arab consensus on Israel by normalizing ties before a meaningful conclusion to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was reached. Their decision reflected a real political exhaustion with the Palestinian cause on the part of some political elites in Arab countries, who are more concerned about the new challenges posed by the Iranian regime or political Islamists such as the Muslim Brotherhood than the old struggle of the Palestinians. Supporters of the agreements claimed the “comprehensive peace” Trump promised would emerge because of the greater leverage governments like the UAE would now have over both the Israelis and the Palestinians.