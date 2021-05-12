One widely-shared video, for instance, showed Israelis dancing and waving flags as a tree burns near the Aqsa mosque compound in the background. Many Twitter and TikTok users claimed that the mosque had been set on fire and the Israelis were celebrating. However, the Israelis were gathered for a Jerusalem Day celebration, and the mosque was not damaged. While it is not entirely clear how the tree was set ablaze, some witnesses said that fireworks set off by Palestinian protesters appeared to have lit the spark.