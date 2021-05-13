Many of the Arab Israelis taking part in the uprisings are angered not only by the ongoing airstrikes against Palestinians but also their own sense of being second-class citizens.
Some Israelis worry that the clashes between Jewish and Arab citizens will cause irreparable harm to the social fabric or could even trigger a civil war. Here is what you need to know about the history of Arab citizens of Israel and the conditions they face as a minority group.
As rival gangs of Jews and Arabs clash on streets, fears mount of irreparable damage to Israeli society
How many Arabs are citizens of Israel?
Close to 1.9 million Arabs live in Israel, comprising roughly 20 percent of the population. Most are the descendants of Palestinians who remained in Israel after the 1948 Arab-Israeli war and automatically became citizens of Israel.
Many Arab Israelis self-identify as Palestinian. However, since the term “Palestinian” is used to refer to people who live in Palestinian territories such as the Gaza Strip or West Bank, news outlets often prefer to use the term “Arab Israelis” to refer to those who hold Israeli citizenship.
Israel’s Arab population also includes residents of East Jerusalem who declined to become Israeli citizens after Israel seized control of the area in 1967. Most are considered permanent residents, though that status can be revoked if they move abroad for extended periods.
Do Arab Israelis hold the same rights as other Israeli citizens?
On paper, yes. But many say that the reality involves pervasive discrimination and de facto segregation.
Most Arab Israelis are concentrated in a handful of Arab-majority cities that are among the poorest in the country, while those who live in mixed communities tend to reside in predominantly Arab neighborhoods. Israel’s schools are typically divided along similar lines, with separate educational systems for Arabic speakers and Hebrew speakers. For decades, critics have voiced concerns that Arab schools receive less funding and that the wide gulf between Arabs and Jews keeps Arab Israelis mired in poverty.
“We’re talking about young people who have no horizon, no dreams, who are unemployed and live in a very difficult reality,” Nasreen Haddad Haj-Yahya, the director of the Arab-Jewish-relations program at the Israel Democracy Institute, told the Associated Press.
Arab Israelis vote in elections and serve in the Knesset, Israel’s national legislature. Unlike most Jewish Israelis, however, they are exempt from compulsory military service.
Where do Arab Israelis stand on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict?
While opinions about the best way to resolve the conflict vary, many Arab Israelis are broadly sympathetic to the plight of Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip and West Bank. Many have members of their extended families living in the occupied territories, which is one reason few Arab Israelis choose to volunteer for the Israeli military.
Because support for the Palestinian cause is widespread within the Arab Israeli community, Arab Israelis often report encountering hostility and suspicion from police, politicians and others who view them as a security threat. A 2016 Pew Research Center poll found that nearly half of Israeli Jews supported expelling Arabs from the country or transferring them elsewhere.
How much political influence do Arab citizens have in Israel?
While Israel has several political parties that have historically represented Arab citizens’ interests, none have ever been asked to join a governing coalition. Before the recent outbreak of violence, however, Arabs appeared to be gaining more political clout.
The increasingly fractured state of Israeli politics has led mainstream parties to realize that they need support from Arab voters to maintain their hold on power, and the head of the tiny United Arab List party was expected to play a decisive role in forming a coalition that could remove Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from office. However, those talks have been temporarily put on hold because of the escalating violence, the AP reports.