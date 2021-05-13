This “unfettered access” to the finance minister’s office, Dion wrote, was based on a personal relationship that Morneau had with WE Charity co-founder Craig Kielburger. He said Morneau, who resigned last year from the cabinet and politics amid the controversy, should have recused himself from discussions about the contract.
Dion found that Trudeau, who apologized last year for not recusing himself, neither furthered his relatives’ private interests nor provided preferential treatment to WE Charity. The organization had paid his mother and brother several hundred thousand dollars to appear at its events from 2016 to 2020.
“Although Mr. Trudeau has acknowledged publicly that he should have recused himself because of the appearance of a conflict of interest,” Dion wrote, “there is no requirement to do so under the Act in such circumstances.”
Absent “an actual conflict of interest or a clear legislative prohibition against placing oneself in an apparent conflict,” he wrote, “I cannot conclude that a contravention has occurred.”
In a statement, Trudeau said Dion’s report “confirms what I have been saying from the beginning.”
Morneau, whose conduct Dion assessed in a separate report, said it confirmed that “the decision to have WE Charity administer the program was entirely based on the advice of the public service.”
“As I have already stated,” he said in a statement, “in retrospect, I should have recused myself from the discussion.”
It was the third such investigation involving Trudeau. The ethics watchdog has twice found that he violated conflict-of-interest laws, including in a report released two months before the federal election in 2019, which he went on to win. Analysts expect Trudeau to call another election this year.
Controversy over the grant program, which aimed to give money to students struggling to find jobs during the coronavirus pandemic if they volunteered in their communities, erupted immediately after it was announced last year. Trudeau’s wife was an ambassador for the charity and hosted one of its podcasts on mental health.
Amid the outcry, the deal was scrapped.
The scandal deepened when Morneau told a parliamentary committee investigating the program that he had just repaid WE Charity more than $30,000 in travel expenses incurred when he and members of his family traveled with the organization to Kenya and Ecuador in 2017.
Dion found last year that Morneau “had not knowingly accepted a gift or other benefit” from WE Charity and discontinued his investigation of the trips.
WE Charity, an education and international development charity founded in Toronto by brothers Craig and Marc Kielburger in 1995 as Free the Children, said last year that its co-founders would be stepping away and that it would be shutting down its Canadian operations. It said a loss of sponsors amid the political firestorm and the pandemic left it in an untenable financial situation.
