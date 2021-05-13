Violence also continued to spread beyond the aerial assaults. In street riots that erupted for a third night, bands of Arab and right-wing Jewish Israelis fought each other, police and bystanders in towns across Israel.
Politicians from across the ideological spectrum condemned multiple attacks on individuals by “vigilantes” from both sides. Commentators warned that the communal upheaval may be harder to stop than the military action.
“We are seeing dissolution,” Nadav Eyal wrote on the front page of the Yediot Ahronoth newspaper Thursday. “We are seeing the fracturing of our social compact.”
Air raid sirens blared through the night across Israel as militants fired 130 rockets from Gaza overnight. Hamas launched around 100 into southern Israel continuously throughout Thursday morning. In the late afternoon, it also fired dozens toward Tel Aviv and other central Israel communities in the span of several minutes.
At least one projectile struck a suburb of Tel Aviv, causing injuries and significant damage, according to Israeli officials. Officials indefinitely closed nearby Ben Gurion International Airport to arriving flights. Israeli media reported that rockets struck Israel’s secondary Ramon Airport, where flights had been diverted.
In Gaza, residents awoke on the normally joyous Eid al-Fitr holiday to pillars of smoke rising from sites bombed by Israeli forces. Israel said its forces had conducted overnight operations against Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that controls Gaza.
Gaza’s Health Ministry said 83 Palestinians, including 17 children, had been killed by noon Thursday. It said 487 people have been wounded.
In the midst of the worst attacks in seven years, streets that would normally bustle with families going to pay holiday visits were quiet.
On some blocks, displaced residents picked through the rubble of destroyed homes.
In northern Gaza City on Thursday morning, Zaher Sbieh pulled two stuffed sheep from what had been a five-story apartment building. It would be a nice surprise for his four children, who are now staying with family in Jabaliya.
The building was demolished by an airstrike Wednesday afternoon, 90 minutes after Sbieh’s brother, who lived in an apartment next door, got an urgent call: Get out now.
The call was from an Israeli military officer, Sbieh said. The officer said the building next door was a target. The brothers and their families joined the panicked rush down the stairs as the building emptied. When he returned the next morning, it was gone.
“I lost everything — my clothing books, laptops, photo albums,” said Sbieh, 48, who runs a youth and community advocacy group. “I evacuated with the clothes I’m wearing.”
In Israel, where seven people — six civilians and one soldier, — have been killed, families were also counting their losses. The slain civilians include a teenage girl and a young boy who died Wednesday evening from an earlier rocket strike on the family’s bomb shelter in Sderot near the border with Gaza, local media reported.
The Israeli army has struck 600 targets in Gaza since the conflict began, according to a spokesman, Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, who raised the possibility of a ground assault on Gaza.
The threat of even fiercer fighting loomed. Two infantry brigades and one armored brigade were readying for ground operations under the “guidance” of the Israel Defense Forces chief of staff, Lt. Gen Aviv Kochavi, Conricus said. No orders to invade Gaza have been given, he added, but the troops are preparing for the possibility. Israeli troops last entered Gaza en masse during a two-month war in 2014, when more than 2,200 Gazans were killed.
Diplomats raced to head off further escalations. Israeli media reported that an Egyptian delegation arrived in Tel Aviv Thursday. Hady Amr, the U.S. deputy assistant secretary of state for Israel and Palestinian Affairs, was also on his way, the State Department said.
Despite a flurry of diplomatic activity, there were no indications that Hamas and another militant group, Islamic Jihad, were stopping their attacks, Conricus said.
Israeli army intelligence indicates that while the militants have fired more than 1,600 rockets — 400 of which have fallen short inside Gaza — they are not close to running out, he added.
“We have much more to give,” a Hamas spokesman known as Abu Obaida said in a televised statement. “The decision to hit Tel Aviv, Dimona and Jerusalem is easier for us than drinking water. Your technology and assassinations don't scare us.”
Clashes also continued overnight on the streets of Israeli cities between Jewish and Arab Israelis, prompting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to announce he would deploy the military to quell the “anarchy.”
“What is happening in Israel’s cities over the past few days is unacceptable,” Netanyahu said on Twitter of the worst Jewish-Arab violence inside Israel in decades. “We have seen Arab rioters set fire to synagogues and vehicles and attack police officers. They are attacking peaceful and innocent citizens.”
The prime minister also alluded to an incident on Wednesday in which video footage showed a group of Jewish nationalists dragging a man whom they believed to be Arab out of his car and beating him in the central city of Bat Yam.
“This is something that we cannot accept; it is anarchy,” Netanyahu said. “Nothing justifies this, and I will tell you that nothing justifies the lynching of Jews by Arabs, and nothing justifies the lynching of Arabs by Jews.”
Netanyahu said he has ordered police to adopt “emergency powers” and intends to “bring in military forces according to the existing law, and we will pass an additional law if necessary.”
Not long after he spoke, police reported two people injured in a shooting in the central city of Lod, according to the Associated Press. The mixed Arab-Jewish town has become a center of unrest following the fatal shooting of an Arab Israeli man this week, and it remains under heavy police patrol and nighttime lockdown.
Some 400 people were arrested overnight following riots throughout the country, according to Israel Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld√. He said 36 officers were injured.
As the violence continues, the International Criminal Court’s main prosecutor said she is closely watching Israel and Hamas for potential war crimes.
“I note with great concern the escalation of violence in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, as well as in and around Gaza, and the possible commission of crimes under the Rome Statute,” Fatou Bensouda said in a statement posted Wednesday on Twitter, referring to the court’s statute on crimes against humanity and war crimes.
Bensouda has already opened an investigation into possible violations of the statute by both Israelis and Palestinians, largely during the 2014 conflict. Both Israel and the United States have dismissed those allegations and accused the ICC of anti-Israel bias.
The current conflict was triggered after clashes earlier this month in Jerusalem among Palestinians, Israeli police and right-wing Jews. Tensions have been running high, in part, because of efforts by Israeli settlers to evict several Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem.
Hazem Balousha in Gaza contributed to this report.