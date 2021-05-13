They were possibly on the cusp of an initial deal. Then came the surge in violence, sparked by unrest in Jerusalem, where far-right allies of Netanyahu had for weeks played a provocative role as Muslim Palestinians observed the holy month of Ramadan. “Instead of rewarding, incentivizing, and building progressively on the fact that the first three months of 2021 have been the least violent for Israel in decades — with zero rockets from Gaza and no single successful lone wolf attack in the West Bank — Israel’s leaders saw this as an opportunity to make life for Palestinians more unbearable, and to push their limits: from fast-tracking settlements to restricting Muslim worship, from maintaining the blockade on COVID-ravaged Gaza to barricading the Damascus Gate,” wrote Muhammad Shehada in Haaretz.