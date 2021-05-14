

Smoke and flames rise after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza on May 12. (Haitham Imad/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

As a new round of violence between Israelis and Palestinians spirals toward all-out war, the death toll has grown increasingly lopsided.

On the Palestinian side, health officials say more than 100 people in the Gaza Strip, including more than 30 children, have been killed in Israeli military operations, including airstrikes and shelling. Israel has counted less than a dozen fatalities so far amid rocket attacks from Gaza.

Israel’s sophisticated antimissile defense system and far greater firepower play major roles in explaining the imbalance — as does the unusual geography of the Gaza Strip.

Gaza City is more densely populated than Tel Aviv and other major world cities like London and Shanghai, and much more so than the areas of Israel that surround it. That means that even targeted airstrikes in Gaza have a high likelihood of hitting civilians.

Locations hit by air and rocket strikes in Israel and Gaza since May 10 Petah Tikva Tel Aviv The Palestinian militant group Hamas fired several rockets. Air raid sirens were heard across the city. ISRAEL Med. Sea Ashdod Al-Shati Camp Buildings in a refugee camp in Gaza City were destroyed. Ashkelon Sderot Beit Lahiya Gaza City Center Israeli airstrikes destroyed a residential building and two towers that housed media offices. GAZA Zeitoun Khan Younis Rafah 10 MILES Locations hit by air and rocket strikes in Israel and Gaza since May 10 Petah Tikva Tel Aviv The Palestinian militant group Hamas fired several rockets. Air raid sirens were heard across the city. ISRAEL Med. Sea Ashdod Al-Shati Camp Buildings in a refugee camp in Gaza City were destroyed. Ashkelon Sderot Beit Lahiya Gaza City Center Israeli airstrikes destroyed a residential building and two towers that housed media offices. Zeitoun GAZA Khan Younis 10 MILES Rafah Locations hit by air and rocket strikes in Israel and Gaza since May 10 Tel Aviv The Palestinian militant group Hamas fired several rockets. Air raid sirens were heard across the city. Petah Tikva A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip landed in a civilian neighborhood. WEST BANK Mediterranean Sea Ashdod Jerusalem Al-Shati Camp Buildings in a refugee camp in Gaza City were destroyed following an airstrike. ISRAEL Ashkelon Beit Lahiya Sderot A Hamas rocket slammed into an apartment building and killed a child. Gaza City Center Israeli airstrikes destroyed a residential building and two towers that housed media offices. GAZA Zeitoun Khan Younis Rafah EGYPT 10 MILES Locations hit by air and rocket strikes in Israel and Gaza since May 10 Tel Aviv The Palestinian militant group Hamas fired several rockets. Air raid sirens were heard across the city. WEST BANK Petah Tikva A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip landed in a civilian neighborhood. Mediterranean Sea Ashdod Jerusalem Al-Shati Camp Buildings in a refugee camp in Gaza City were destroyed following an airstrike. ISRAEL Ashkelon Beit Lahiya Sderot A Hamas rocket slammed into an apartment building and killed a child. Gaza City Center Israeli airstrikes destroyed a residential building and two towers that housed media offices. GAZA Zeitoun Khan Younis Rafah EGYPT 10 MILES

Children are also frequently harmed in attacks because they make up an unusually high percentage of the population: UNICEF estimates that there are roughly 1 million children living in the Gaza Strip, meaning that a little under half of all 2.1 million people in Gaza are children.

The burden of such conflicts “is just ferociously on the shoulders of civilians, and mostly women and children,” said Dmytro Chupryna, deputy director of Airwars, an organization that monitors civilian casualties. “Most civilian casualties we see is when civilians are hiding in the basement, because there’s nowhere else to run.”

The Israeli communities that surround the Gaza Strip are far less dense. Farmland dots the landscape, contrasting with the crowded skyline of high-rise apartment buildings along much of the Gaza Strip.

Population density Low High Nile Delta NORTH Cairo Mediterranean Sea Gaza City EGYPT 100 MILES Tel Aviv GAZA ISRAEL Beirut WEST BANK Jerusalem LEBANON Amman Damascus JORDAN SYRIA Population density Low High Nile Delta NORTH Cairo Mediterranean Sea EGYPT Sinai Peninsula Gaza City Tel Aviv GAZA ISRAEL Beirut WEST BANK Jerusalem LEBANON Amman JORDAN Damascus 100 MILES SYRIA Beirut Population density LEBANON Low High Damascus SYRIA Mediterranean Sea Tel Aviv WEST BANK Amman Gaza City Jerusalem GAZA ISRAEL EGYPT JORDAN Sinai Peninsula 100 MILES Cairo Beirut Population density LEBANON Low High Damascus SYRIA Mediterranean Sea Tel Aviv WEST BANK Amman Gaza City Jerusalem GAZA Alexandria ISRAEL EGYPT JORDAN Sinai Peninsula Suez Cairo 100 MILES Beirut Population density Low High LEBANON Damascus SYRIA Mediterranean Sea Tel Aviv WEST BANK Amman Gaza City Jerusalem GAZA Alexandria ISRAEL JORDAN EGYPT Sinai Peninsula EGYPT Suez 100 MILES Cairo

Approximately 1.4 million of the residents of the Gaza Strip are Palestinian refugees, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency — well above half of the population. Refugee camps sprung up in the territory as Palestinians fled from the violence of the first Arab-Israeli war in 1948, and continued to grow as more Palestinians were displaced as a result of the second conflict in 1967.

A high birthrate and the arrival of new refugees from war-torn countries such as Syria in recent years means that the population has continued to swell — and the United Nations expects it to double in the next 30 years.

Roughly twice the size of the District of Columbia, the impoverished Palestinian territory is surrounded by Israel on almost all sides. It also shares a small land border with Egypt.

Gaza City Gaza 2.1 million people Washington D.C. Khan Younis 690,000 Rafah 5 MILES Gaza City Gaza 2.1 million people Washington D.C. Khan Younis 690,000 Rafah 5 MILES

Living conditions in Gaza are bleak: 95 percent of the population does not have access to clean water, according to UNRWA, and electricity shortages periodically bring life to a halt. The territory has one of the highest unemployment rates in the world, World Bank statistics show, and the United Nations estimates that roughly 80 percent of the population relies on international aid to survive and access basic services.

In an area as dense as Gaza, Chupryna said, airstrikes run the risk of having secondary effects, hitting already weak infrastructure and leaving civilians without power or water.



Two young girls in an alley west of Gaza City. (Loay Ayyoub for The Washington Post)

Israel restricts travel outside the Gaza Strip and also maintains a blockade by air, land and sea that it says is necessary to prevent Hamas from obtaining supplies that could be used for terrorism. But the blockade also tightly limits Palestinians’ access to basic supplies and food staples, and the U.N. estimates that it has cost the territory’s economy as much as $16.7 billion over 11 years.

Population density Haifa 2019 pop.: 285,316 High Nazareth ISRAEL Jenin Low Netanya Tulkarm Nablus Qalqilya 161,630 Tel Aviv WEST BANK 460,613 Ben Gurion Airport Ramallah Modin Ashdod Jerusalem 225,939 936,425 Bethlehem Ashkelon Gaza City Hebron 614,071 210,081 GAZA ISRAEL Beersheba 20 MILES EGYPT Population density Haifa 2019 population: 285,316 High Nazareth ISRAEL Jenin Low Netanya Tulkarm Nablus 161,630 Qalqilya Tel Aviv WEST BANK JOR. 460,613 Ben Gurion Airport Ramallah Modin Jericho Ashdod Jerusalem 225,939 936,425 Bethlehem Ashkelon ISRAEL Gaza City Hebron 614,071 210,081 GAZA Beersheba 20 MILES EGYPT Population density Haifa 2019 population: 285,316 High Nazareth ISRAEL Low Jenin Netanya Tulkarm Nablus 161,630 Qalqilya Tel Aviv WEST BANK 460,613 Ben Gurion Airport Ramallah Modin Jericho Ashdod 225,939 Jerusalem 936,425 1949 armistice Green Line Ashkelon Bethlehem Gaza City 614,071 Hebron 210,081 ISRAEL GAZA Dead Sea Khan Younis Rafah 180,354 Beersheba 10 MILES EGYPT Sea of Galilee Population density Haifa 2019 population: 285,316 High Nazareth ISRAEL Low Jenin Netanya Tulkarm Nablus 161,630 Qalqilya Tel Aviv JOR. WEST BANK 460,613 Ben Gurion Airport Ramallah Jordan River Modin Jericho Ashdod 225,939 Jerusalem 936,425 1949 armistice Green Line Ashkelon Bethlehem Gaza City Dead Sea 614,071 Hebron 210,081 ISRAEL GAZA Khan Younis Rafah 10 MILES 180,354 Beersheba EGYPT



Palestinians attend the funeral on May 13 of 15 people who were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City. (Haitham Imad/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

About this story

Sources: Satellite imagery via ESA Sentinel 2. Population density data is from WorldPop. Airstrike data is from Israel Defense Forces, Amnesty International, Al Mezan Center for Human Rights, Reuters. Population numbers for Israel and Gaza are from Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics and the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (2019). Population for Washington, D.C., is from the U.S. Census.

Photo editing by Chloe Coleman. Copy editing by Vanessa H. Larson.

