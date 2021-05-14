The show of solidarity came after officials from the United Kingdom’s Home Office, which handles immigration matters, showed up at the two men’s apartment building early Thursday morning and took them into custody. Word soon spread through the south Glasgow neighborhood, angering residents who pointed out that the raid took place during the Eid al-Fitr holiday in a community with a large Muslim population.
“I’d ask Christians to reflect on what it would feel like to have your house raided on Christmas Day,” one protester who asked to be identified only as Tom told SkyNews.
By midday on Monday, some 200 people had joined the protest, according to the Guardian. Video footage showed the Home Office van trapped as demonstrators packed the city street, chanting, “These are our neighbors, let them go.” One protester lay down underneath the van to prevent it from driving off.
The mass protest resembled similar actions that took place in the United States under the Trump administration, when community members and activists sought to block Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials from carrying out deportations and raids.
The standoff in Glasgow continued for hours, with a phalanx of police officers guarding the van. Finally, at around 5 p.m., the van’s doors opened and the men stepped out, thanking the cheering crowd.
“They messed with the wrong city,” activist Pinar Aksu told The Guardian.
The decision to release the men was made by Scotland’s chief superintendent of police “in order to protect the safety, public health and well-being of all people involved in the detention and subsequent protest,” officials said. The Home Office, meanwhile, told the BBC that it “continues to tackle illegal migration in all its forms.”
“Doing this on Eid, in the heart of our Muslim community, and in the midst of a serious Covid outbreak was staggeringly irresponsible — but the even deeper problem is an appalling asylum & immigration policy,” Sturgeon tweeted on Thursday.
The two men detained on Thursday were both Indian nationals in their 30s who have lived in the United Kingdom for ten years without legal status, ITV reported. Singh works as a mechanic, and the other detainee, Sumit Sehdev, works as a chef.