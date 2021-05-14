Here’s what to know:
- Israel launched major airstrikes around midnight, marking the most intense attacks over four nights of aerial bombardments
- After initially saying that its troops were on the ground “in Gaza,” Israel issued a “clarification” saying that was not the case
- Gaza’s Health Ministry said 109 Palestinians, including 28 children, had been killed by Thursday night. It said 621 people have been wounded.
- Seven people — including six civilians and an Israeli soldier — have been killed in Israel
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue military actions “as long as necessary” and to exact “a very heavy price” from Hamas
Residents of Gaza City said intense, almost continuous airstrikes began to pound the northern Gaza Strip around midnight in an assault that lasted about half an hour.
The Israeli military announced that air and ground forces were involved in the attack, but the extent of the operation remained unclear. A military spokesperson initially said, "There are ground troops in Gaza.” But another spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces later issued a “clarification,” saying, “There are currently no IDF ground troops inside the Gaza Strip.”
The confusion came after the Israeli military said it was preparing for a potential ground invasion of Gaza, with two infantry brigades and an armored one readied along the border. Israeli troops last entered Gaza en masse during a two-month war in 2014, when more than 2,200 Gazans were killed.
Hamas gave no signs of stopping its rocket attacks, one of which struck the coastal Israeli city of Ashkelon, critically injuring one man and wounding two more, according to the Times of Israel.
“We have much more to give,” a Hamas spokesman known as Abu Obaida said in a televised statement. “The decision to hit Tel Aviv, Dimona and Jerusalem is easier for us than drinking water. Your technology and assassinations don’t scare us.”
As bombs and rockets rained down from above, clashes continued in mixed Arab-Jewish towns within Israel.
As rival gangs of Jews and Arabs clash on streets, fears mount of irreparable damage to Israeli society
In a nationally televised speech, Netanyahu said Israel was fighting “a campaign on two fronts,” one of which was Gaza.
“The second front: Israel’s cities,” he said, repeating his vow from a day earlier to deploy the military to prevent the “anarchy” of mob violence seen in several cities this week.
“I again call on the citizens of Israel not to take the law into their own hands; whoever does so will be punished severely,” he said. “We will act with full force against enemies from without and lawbreakers from within in order to restore calm to the state of Israel.”
As diplomats from the Middle East, Europe and the United States tried to broker a cease-fire before the conflict spiraled even further, U.N. Secretary General António Guterres called for calm, citing Thursday’s Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.
“Out of respect for the spirit of Eid, I appeal for an immediate de-escalation and cessation of hostilities in Gaza and Israel,” he tweeted. “Too many innocent civilians have already died. This conflict can only increase radicalization and extremism in the whole region.”
The current conflict was triggered after clashes earlier this month in Jerusalem among Palestinians, Israeli police and right-wing Jews. Tensions have been running high, in part, because of efforts by Israeli settlers to evict several Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem.
Those tensions boiled over on Monday, when clashes near al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City between Israeli police and Arab protesters left more than 300 Palestinians injured.
Israeli officials anticipated additional clashes at the mosque on Friday, when thousands of Muslim worshipers are expected to attend prayers.