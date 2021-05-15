The Committee to Protect Journalists demanded a “detailed and documented justification” for the airstrike, noting that it could represent a violation of international law.
“This latest attack on a building long known by Israel to house international media raises the specter that the Israel Defense Forces is deliberately targeting media facilities in order to disrupt coverage of the human suffering in Gaza,” Joel Simon, the organization’s executive director, said in a statement.
Israel’s military claimed that the building was targeted because it housed “Hamas military intelligence assets,” who had been using the presence of civilian journalists as “human shields.” No evidence was provided for those claims.
“We have communicated directly to the Israelis that ensuring the safety and security of journalists and independent media is a paramount responsibility,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki wrote on Twitter.
Al Jazeera journalists continued to broadcast live as their offices were evacuated. Footage from the network showed the building’s owner begging for the airstrikes to be delayed 10 minutes so that reporters could dash inside and grab expensive camera equipment.
“You have destroyed our life’s work, memories, life,” the building owner, Jawwad Mahdi, said when the request was rejected, according to the Associated Press.
Mohammed Ali, a bureau assistant with Al Jazeera, said that he and other staff fled the building when the warning came from the Israelis an hour before the strike. But they went back in to try to retrieve something that was irreplaceable: the bureau’s archives.
“There are thousands of hours of videos and photos,” he said. “We were able to get some of it out, not even half of it. We tried our best, but in the end we were afraid for our lives,” he said.
If there was a Hamas office in the building, journalists weren’t aware of it, he said. The building also contained doctors’ and legal offices.
The attack took place one day after Israel’s military was accused of misleading foreign journalists by announcing it had launched a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip, then retracting that claim an hour later. While a spokesperson blamed internal confusion, Israeli media outlets have suggested that officials were deliberately spreading misinformation that would encourage Hamas militants to position themselves where they would be vulnerable to airstrikes.
In the wake of Saturday’s airstrikes, some observers pointed out that the Associated Press was one of the few international news outlets that responded to the announcement with skepticism and did not report that a ground invasion had begun.
The Associated Press said that a dozen of the newswire’s journalists and freelancers were inside the building when they received a warning that it would be hit. All managed to evacuate, narrowly averting a catastrophe.
“We are shocked and horrified that the Israeli military would target and destroy the building housing AP’s bureau and other news organizations in Gaza. They have long known the location of our bureau and knew journalists were there,” the AP’s president and chief executive, Gary Pruitt, said in a statement.
Earlier in the day on Saturday, the Associated Press had published a personal account from Gaza correspondent Fares Akram, who lost his father to an Israeli airstrike during a previous conflict and had his family farm torn apart by bombs on Friday.
“The Associated Press office is the only place in Gaza City I feel somewhat safe,” Akram had written just hours before he was evacuated along with his colleagues. “The Israeli military has the coordinates of the high-rise, so it’s less likely a bomb will bring it crashing down.”
Al Jazeera characterized the attack as a deliberate attempt to “silence the truth by killing the messenger.”
“The aim of this heinous crime is to silence the media and to hide the untold carnage and suffering of the people of Gaza,” Mostefa Souag, the network’s acting director general, said in a statement.
Earlier this week, Israeli airstrikes also destroyed two office buildings in Gaza City that housed more than a dozen media outlets, including Palestinian newspaper Felestin and pro-Hamas broadcaster Sabq24 News Agency, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. The attack also destroyed the office of the Forum of Palestinian Journalists, a press freedom group.
Israel defended those airstrikes by claiming that Hamas maintained offices in the buildings, and saying that the journalists had been given a warning to evacuate.
“It is quite clear that this isn’t an accident, this is systematic targeting of media in Gaza in order to prevent reporting from there,” Jeremy Dear, deputy general secretary of the International Federation of Journalists, told Al Jazeera on Saturday.
Read more: