Violence between Jewish and Arab citizens of Israel continued overnight on Friday. A 12-year-old Arab Israeli boy was hospitalized with burns after a Molotov attack in Jaffa, a neighborhood south of Tel Aviv, according to Israeli media reports.
On Saturday, demonstrations were planned in cities and villages across Israel and the West Bank, and at the Lebanese and Jordanian borders. Funerals were also planned for 11 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in clashes in the West Bank on Friday as the area emerged as a new flash point.
The bloodshed on the streets has triggered a new round of violence in Gaza. The Israeli military said it had carried out more airstrikes on the enclave into the early hours of Saturday morning in response to more than 2,000 rockets fired into Israel over the past week.
Health authorities in Gaza said that eight people, including women and children, were killed in a strike at Gaza’s Shati refugee camp.
Here’s what to know:
- Naqba day demonstrations are expected to draw thousands of Palestinians to the streets on Saturday afternoon in cities in the West Bank and Israel.
- Militants in Gaza fired dozens more rockets overnight, bringing the total to about 2,000 over six days of violence, according to the Israeli military. One stuck in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod.
- As Israeli continued to strike targets in the densely populated Gaza Strip, the death toll climbed to 139, including 39 children, with 1000 wounded, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported.
- Two Arab Israeli children were injured overnight after a molotov cocktail was thrown into their home in the Ajami neighborhood of Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv, according Israeli media and footage from the scene.
- The Palestinian Red Crescent said it treated 1757 injuries in the West Bank and Jerusalem on Friday, including 250 inflicted by live ammunition. The Palestinian Health ministry issued a call for people to donate blood.
Hazem Balousha contributed from Gaza.