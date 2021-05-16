Diplomatic efforts by President Biden and U.S. regional allies to reach a cease-fire have had little impact on the escalation between Israel and Hamas, which on Sunday trudged into its seventh day, and has spilled over into mass Palestinian protests throughout Israeli towns and in the West Bank.
Here’s what to know:
From Saturday night into early Sunday, the Israeli military said it also dropped 100 bombs on Hamas’s underground tunnel system, known as the “Metro,” and destroyed the homes of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, his brother, and several other high-profile military commanders.
In response to the airstrikes, Hamas has been continuously firing rockets toward Tel Aviv, which had experienced relative calm in the previous two days, and into cities and towns across southern Israel.
The Palestinian death toll climbed to 174, including 47 children, with numbers expected to rise as bodies were discovered from the overnight attacks. After an Israeli man was killed from a direct rocket hit to his building in a Tel Aviv suburb on Saturday, the Israeli death toll was 10.
In a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday, Biden said he supported Israel’s right to defend itself against rocket attacks from Hamas, the Islamist militant group that rules the Gaza Strip, and other Gaza-based terrorist groups. He voiced concern for the loss of civilian casualties, including children, on both sides, as well as the Israeli targeting of journalists in Gaza.
Biden said he had “grave concern” over the clashes between Arabs and Jews that have resulted from the spiraling violence and which continued during “Nakba Day” on Saturday, which marks the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in Israel’s founding in 1948. The event drew thousands of Palestinians to the streets in the West Bank and Israel in the largest turnout in years. In Israel, residents braced for another night of violence between Arab and Jewish citizens.
In a separate call, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas told Biden that he had made “extensive contacts in order to reach a truce in Gaza,” though Netanyahu repeatedly stated that the Gaza campaign is expected to last, at least, several more days.
On Saturday, Israel obliterated several high-rises, including a 12-story tower which contained the offices of the Associated Press news wire and Al Jazeera TV station. The military claimed it also contained Hamas military assets but offered no evidence.
Since the violence began to ramp up last Monday, Hamas has fired some 3,000 rockets, according to IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, adding that Israel has struck some 700 military targets in Gaza over the past week.
He said that the Israeli operation would end by “Hamas stopping the fire toward Israel … the most basic of preconditions. After that happens, there might be room for talks,” but also added that military instructions were to “carry on” until all “current and future capabilities” of Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza are destroyed.