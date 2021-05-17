President Biden is drawing fire from all fronts for his handling of the resurgent Israeli-Palestinian conflict. His administration appeared flat-footed and unprepared as violence flared. Critics pointed to the White House’s inattention as it focuses on foreign policy priorities away from the Middle East. From the right, figures like former secretary of state Mike Pompeo accused Biden of not “unequivocally” standing with Israel in the face of terrorist rocket attacks. Meanwhile, a burgeoning rift within the Democratic party is emerging, with lawmakers further to the left frustrated at Biden’s unwillingness to be both more openly critical of Israel’s policies and actions and more aware of the U.S.'s own role in bringing the crisis to this point. On Sunday, a number of leading Muslim-American advocacy organizations boycotted Biden’s virtual Eid event on grounds that the administration was “complicit” in Palestinian suffering.