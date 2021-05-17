Paul, the senior Indian health official, told reporters this week that the country had a large supply in the pipeline from multiple local vaccine manufacturers, with as many as 2 billion doses potentially available from August through December. Experts, however, say such projections are optimistic. (It will be “a miracle” if that target is reached, the vaccine executive said). India is also in talks with Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, Paul said, but the three have indicated that they will not have supplies available for several months.