The attacks came amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to stem the conflict, including the first bipartisan call for a ceasefire from members of the U.S. Congress.
“Israel has the right to defend itself from Hamas’ rocket attacks, in a manner proportionate with the threat its citizens are facing,” wrote Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) on Sunday. “As a result of Hamas’ rocket attacks and Israel’s response, both sides must recognize that too many lives have been lost and must not escalate the conflict further. We are encouraged by reports that the parties are exploring a ceasefire.”
The Israeli airstrikes came at around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, as Palestinians took to social media to report the thud of explosions and the sight of fireballs rising into the sky.
The operation led to a lull in Hamas rocket fire, which resumed about two hours later, according to Israeli media.
“In the last few hours, fighter jets and aircraft have attacked nine headquarters of the Hamas terrorist organization throughout the Gaza Strip,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a tweet accompanying a video of an aerial view of the bombing. “The houses that were attacked were used as terrorist infrastructure and in some of the houses, weapons depots were even found.”
Hours earlier, Hamas had vowed to continue its rocket attacks as revenge for the Israeli strike that killed 42 people, including 10 children, on a main road near Shifa Hospital in Gaza City early Sunday.
The Israeli military said the strike — believed to be the single deadliest attack in eight days fighting — was meant to destroy Hamas tunnels.
As a result of the strike, “the underground facility collapsed, causing the civilian houses’ foundations above them to collapse as well, leading to unintended casualties,” a military spokesman said, according to the AP.
Israeli officials also continued to defend the Saturday strike on the multistory building in Gaza City that housed the Associated Press, Al Jazeera and other media outlets.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went on CBS’s “Face the Nation” Sunday to say Hamas military intelligence was operating inside the building.
“It’s a perfectly legitimate target,” Netanyahu said, adding that evidence of his claim would be shared through intelligence channels, not aired in public.
The streets of mixed Arab-Israeli cities were mostly quiet Sunday evening after violent, sometimes deadly clashes earlier in the week, the Times of Israel reported.