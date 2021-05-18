U.S. lawmakers and analysts said the lists appeared to exclude a number of officials who have faced corruption allegations in recent years, including Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, who has been implicated in drug trafficking by the Department of Justice. He has denied the charges.
Still, the lists point to one of the major challenges facing the Biden administration as it prepares to increase development assistance to the three so-called northern triangle countries in the hope of slowing migration to the United States. Biden has proposed a four-year, $4 billion development program for Central America, whose implementation is likely to be complicated by corruption allegations in the region.
“We cannot expect the people of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras to thrive at home while their elected officials are more focused on self-enrichment than serving the public,” said Rep. Norma J. Torres (D-Calif.). “This list is a strong step, but it is only the first step towards holding those officials accountable.
Torres requested the list from the State Department earlier this year. It was sent to Congress last month, but released publicly on Tuesday.
The State Department did not respond to requests for comment. The governments of El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Relations had grown tense between the United States and the northern triangle countries long before the list’s publication. The U.S. expressed concern earlier this month about Bukele’s party’s decision to remove members of the country’s supreme court. He has pushed back against that criticism.
“For the voices that still ask us to return to the past, with much respect and affection: the changes that we made are IRREVERSIBLE,” he wrote on Twitter.
Aside from Carolina Recinos, the top aide to Bukele named on the list released Tuesday, his former security minister, Rogelio Rivas, was also named.
Recinos “engaged in significant acts of corruption during her term in office,” the report said.
Rivas, it said, awarded “his own private construction company several noncompetitive and unadvertised contracts to build police stations and other buildings.”
In March, Tony Hernandez, the brother of Juan Orlando Hernández was sentenced to life in prison in a federal court in New York on cocaine trafficking charges. Court documents in the case alleged that Juan Orlando Hernández’s presidential campaign was financed by drug proceeds.
Guatemalan congressman Boris Roberto España Caceres, who is on the list released Tuesday, had previously been accused by a U.S.-backed anti-corruption body of money laundering. The list referred to “credible news reports” that indicate his role in “an active bribery corruption ring.”
Carlos Danilo Preciado Navarijo, the mayor of the Guatemalan city of Ocós, was also on the list. He had been captured this year by Panamanian authorities at the request of the United States. He is accused of drug trafficking, according to the State Department report.
In response to legislation last year, the U.S. government will have to produce another list of Guatemalan, Salvadoran and Honduran officials suspected of corruption, whose U.S. visas will be ordered revoked. Dubbed the “Engel list,” it is expected to be released to Congress in the coming months.
“I hope that the Engel list will be more comprehensive, particularly given that the administration has had more time to put it together, and that it will make full and strategic use of all the tools at its disposal,” said Adriana Beltran, the director for citizen security at the Washington Office on Latin America.
