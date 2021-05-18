Ceuta, a port city that borders Morocco and is separated from the rest of Spain by the Mediterranean Sea, “is as much Spain as Madrid, Seville or Barcelona,” Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told reporters Tuesday. He added that at least 2,700 of the migrants have been returned to Morocco and that Spain will be “forceful” in defending its borders.
Ceuta has long been a magnet for migrants from across Africa who hope to claim asylum in Europe, but the record number of arrivals comes at a moment when relations between Spain and Morocco are already strained.
Brahim Ghali, whose Polisario Front movement seeks to make Western Sahara independent of Morocco, has been receiving medical treatment in Spain since last month. Morocco has sharply criticized Spain’s decision to let Ghali into the country, and warned that there could be ramifications. As a result, some analysts think that Moroccan officials are deliberately doing little to stop the flow of migrants into Ceuta.
“This is happening because of the absolute passivity of the Moroccan authorities,” Ceuta regional leader Juan Jesús Vivas Lara told local broadcaster 24H, according to Reuters.
A chaotic scene began to unfold Monday morning as migrants started arriving on Ceuta’s beaches in large numbers, with many swimming around breakwaters or paddling makeshift dinghies to the shore. Others waited until low tide to wade into the territory, or scrambled over security fences, video footage shows. The unprecedented influx of migrants included at least 1,500 minors, Spanish officials said.
Red Cross officials in Ceuta said that they were “absolutely overwhelmed” by the number of arrivals, many of whom required treatment for hypothermia after plunging into the chilly waters. At least one migrant died during the crossing, Spanish authorities said.
Spain responded by sending hundreds of additional soldiers to guard the beach on Tuesday as migrants continued to arrive in Ceuta, though in lower numbers.
Moroccan authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and have yet to make any public statements about the massive surge of migrants. Meanwhile, the European Union has called on Rabat to do more to prevent migrants from setting out for Ceuta.
“The most important thing now is that Morocco continues to commit to prevent irregular departures and that those that do not have the right to stay are orderly and effectively returned,” Ylva Johansson, the E.U.'s Commissioner for Home Affairs, said Tuesday. “Spanish borders are European borders.”
