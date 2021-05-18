A number of leading human rights organizations accuse Israel of treating Gaza like a vast “open-air prison” and carrying out war crimes in both its latest bombardments and its overall management of the territory. On Friday, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said both Hamas and Israel could be subject to investigation for their earlier conduct in the conflict. But Israel, like the United States, does not recognize the ICC and rejects its ongoing probe into the Israel-Gaza conflict in 2014. It also points the finger at Hamas for operating in areas where Palestinian civilians are in harm’s way and for funneling resources to its preparations for further conflict.