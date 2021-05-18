On Monday, a top Israeli commander told reporters that Sinwar had not died in the attack but that he and other Hamas leaders “were, and remain, in Israel’s sights.”
As the highest political authority in Gaza, selected in a secretive internal Hamas election in 2017 and reelected this year, Sinwar may be the closest thing the Palestinian territory has to a top leader — arguably the equivalent of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
But while Netanyahu gives statements on television and shares updates on social media, Sinwar has gone underground, maintaining near-total silence during the worst fighting in Gaza since 2014.
Instead, Ismail Haniyeh, the former Gaza political leader who serves as Hamas’s top political figure in Qatar, and Muhammed Deif, the head of military wing, have taken control the public messaging during the conflict.
Sinwar, despite a hard line reputation forged during his time as Hamas’s military leader and as an Israeli prisoner for 22 years, has surprised analysts with pragmatic political approaches since 2017. He may be key for a cease-fire.
Who is Sinwar?
Born in a refugee camp in 1962 in Khan Yunis, then under Egyptian rule, Sinwar was first a student leader, before becoming one of the early heads of Hamas’s military wing in the 1980s.
Israel arrested him three times — in 1982, 1985 and 1988. After his final arrest, he was sentenced to multiple life terms for his role as the mastermind in the abduction and killing of two Israeli soldiers, but he was released after 22 years in a prisoner swap.
A legend in Gaza due to his military background and time in prison, along with his strong local ties, Sinwar was viewed with concern by some Israeli analysts after he was elected to Gaza’s top political position in 2017. But some say their thinking has evolved.
“He’s a hard line leader on the one hand,” said Kobi Michael, an analyst and former Israeli government official. “But on the other hand, I would say the last four or five years, he behaved in a much more accountable and responsible manner.”
During conflicts along the Gazan border in 2018 and 2019, Michael said, Sinwar tried to promote Egyptian mediation and had undertaken efforts to improve the humanitarian and economic situation in Gaza.
In the run up to internal Hamas elections in 2021, Sinwar wanted to “make all the concessions” to ensure new elections across Palestinian territories, a controversial position within Hamas, said Imad Alsoos, an expert on Hamas leadership at the Max Planck Institute for Social Anthropology.
How does the Hamas leadership structure work?
Hamas, an Arabic acronym for the Islamic Resistance Movement, grew out of the Palestinian chapter of the transnational Muslim Brotherhood. It was founded shortly after the first intifada broke out in December 1987 by Sheikh Ahmad Yassin, a wheelchair-bound teacher, and others.
The movement originally had two aims: to carry out an armed struggle against Israeli occupation and to advance a religious agenda through social work and religious training.
Hamas’s Qassam Brigades, established around 1991, were structured as a separate, and secretive, military wing. Sinwar was a leader in the precursors to this group, which is currently headed by Deif.
The movement’s political leadership is split between figures in the Palestinian territories, who are elected by the rank and file, and those outside their borders. Hamas’s consultative council is charged with shaping strategy and overseeing various activities.
The top political leader, Haniyeh, is based in Qatar, which is sympathetic to many Islamist movements and funds Hamas. Addressing hundreds at a rally there on Saturday night, Haniyeh threatened to ramp up military force if Israel escalated its attacks.
Khaled Meshal, who led the movement for two decades and now runs its foreign policy bureau, also lives in exile in Qatar.
Maintaining a presence abroad has helped the movement fundraise, broadcast its message and connect with the Palestinian diaspora, said Daniel Byman, a counterterrorism and Middle East security expert at the Brookings Institution.
But day-to-day governance in the Gaza Strip falls to Sinwar, Hamas’s leader inside Gaza. Hamas has ruled the small slice of land along the coast since Israeli forces withdrewin 2005.
Michael said that the Qatar-based leaders were insulated from the realities of life in the Gaza Strip. “They have no problems for their families, living very comfortably in palaces,” he said.
The extent to which political leaders direct military operations is unclear. But Byman said that in the past, Hamas’s political leaders were “very involved” in making major military decisions.
“They’re not distinct organizations, in the sense that it’s Hamas and they’re very proud that, when they run for office, they can say, ‘We’re the ones fighting,'" he said.
The existence and influence of the military branch have complicated Hamas’s efforts to participate in electoral politics. Previous attempts at reconciliation with rival party Fatah, which rules the West Bank, fell flat in part because Hamas has refused to forsake its armed wing. Both the United States and Israel designate Hamas as a terror group.
Analysts say Hamas is using this round of fighting to gain political support after Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas canceled elections scheduled for this month.
It is political leaders who will ultimately green-light or block a cease-fire.
Why does Israel target political leaders?
Overlap and blurred lines between the Hamas’s composite parts have given Israel leeway to choose targets.
“Hamas runs hospitals, it runs schools. If you say, ‘Oh, there’s no real distinction’ — bombing a school is bombing a school. It’s really hard to justify that, even if it’s a Hamas school,” Byman said. “I do think Israel tries to draw lines, but critics would say not distinctly enough.”
This month’s conflict is not be the first time that Hamas’s political leadership was targeted. Israel assassinated Yassin and another Hamas founder and leader, Abdel Aziz Rantisi, in 2004. Meshal survived a botched Israeli assassination attempt in 1997, when agents from Mossad, Israel’s secret service, poisoned the leader on a street in Amman, Jordan in retaliation for suicide attacks in Israel.
Jordanian authorities detained the agents, and under pressure from President Bill Clinton, Netanyahu handed over the antidote, saving Meshal’s life.
“They repeatedly target political leaders, but they’re usually more likely to go after military and operational figures,” Byman said. “So targeting political leaders is a step up in pressure, but it’s not an unprecedented step up in pressure.”
Killing Sinwar would make “zero difference” to Hamas in the long term, Alsoos said. For better or worse, he explained, Hamas had a strict hierarchy, without the tradition of a charismatic political leader like Fatah once had in Yasser Arafat who could force the organization in new directions.
“There is no space for such a leader because the organization is always above the leader,” he said.