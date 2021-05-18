Here’s what to know:
Photos and videos taken by journalists in Gaza showed large explosions rocking the Palestinian enclave before dawn. The Israeli military said in a series of tweets that it had conducted overnight airstrikes on Gaza targeting Hamas commanders, rocket launchpads and the militant group’s tunnel network.
Hamas claimed credit for an early morning attack on the Israeli city of Netivot, near the Gaza border, that ended a six-hour lull in rocket fire, according to the Times of Israel. On Monday evening, two rockets fired from Gaza had hit a playground and a factory in the nearby city of Sderot, Haaretz reported.
As rockets continued to fly in both directions over the Israel-Gaza border, United Nations peacekeepers in Lebanon said they had detected rockets launched toward Israel from southern Lebanon.
“On Monday 17 May at around 1130pm, UNIFIL detected firing of rockets from general area of Rashaya Al Foukhar north of Kfar Chouba in s. Lebanon,” the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon said in a tweet. “IDF returned artillery fire directed at location from where rockets originated.”
“UNIFIL Head was immediately in contact with counterparts in the Lebanese army and IDF commands urging the parties to exercise maximum restraint in order to prevent any escalation of the situation. The IDF has now stopped the fire,” the mission continued, later adding: “The situation in the area is now calm.”
The Israeli military said in a statement that it had “fired toward the sources of the launches.”
It was not immediately clear who had fired the rockets, which the Israeli military said did not reach Israeli territory. Hezbollah and Israel fought a war in 2006 in that area.
A Lebanese security source told Reuters that Israel had fired about 22 shells into Lebanese territory.
The incident came one night after the Israeli military said its soldiers prevented suspects from crossing the border from Lebanon.
Biden added his voice to those calling for a cease-fire on Monday, urging both Israel and Hamas to “protect innocent civilians.” This subtle rebuke of Israel, a close U.S. ally, came during a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The White House said Biden also “reiterated his firm support for Israel’s right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks.”
In a nationally televised speech the same day, however, Netanyahu vowed that military operations would continue “as long as needed to restore quiet and security to all Israelis.”
“The directive is to continue striking at the terrorist targets,” the prime minister said, citing strikes on Hamas’s tunnel network and the assassination of an Islamic Jihad commander. “The IDF is doing this very well.”
His comments were echoed by IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, who told the heads of local governments in the area that airstrikes on Gaza would continue for at least the next two days.
“This operation will continue as long as necessary,” he said, according to a statement released by the Israeli military.
A Hamas military spokesman countered that if Israel didn’t stop its airstrikes on “homes and residential buildings” in Gaza, the militant group would “go back to attacking Tel Aviv,” Haaretz reported.
The volleys of rockets and threats came amid intensifying diplomatic efforts to stop the conflict, which is now in its second week.
A diplomatic source familiar with Egypt’s negotiations to broker a cease-fire told the Times of Israel that “we’re close” and that it should be reached in “two days maximum.”
But two officials familiar with the cease-fire talks told The Washington Post on Monday that Israel had so far declined entreaties from outside mediators, including Egyptians, that it agree to a halt. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss negotiations. Israeli military and political leaders have said they intend to do as much damage as possible to Hamas’s military infrastructure before taking a pause.
As the conflict continues, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency said it was sheltering 42,000 Palestinians in 50 of its schools in Gaza.
UNRWA said the fourth major outbreak of violence in Gaza since 2008 was also forcing Palestinians to seek shelter “mosques and other places during a global COVID-19 pandemic with limited access to water, food, hygiene, and health services.”
An Israeli airstrike partially destroyed Gaza’s only covid-19 laboratory on Monday, the AFP reported, citing local health authorities.