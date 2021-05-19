The advance of the Quad as a geopolitical bloc has particularly irked China. Picking up the anti-China baton left by his predecessor, President Biden convened a summit of the grouping’s four leaders soon after he took office and may hope to build it into a genuine regional alliance. Beijing sees the Quad, which was first convened by Japan in 2007, purely as a vehicle to thwart Chinese interests. This week, China’s ambassador to Japan described the grouping to Kyodo News with rhetoric routinely invoked by Chinese diplomats, accusing the Quad’s members of harboring a “Cold War mentality” and clinging to “100 percent outdated” views of the world.