France circulated a draft of the resolution to several members of the council on Tuesday, Axios reported.
The Israeli military continued airstrikes on Gaza overnight, it said, as Hamas unleashed more barrages of rockets. The Israeli strikes killed at least six people, according to the Associated Press.
Here’s what to know:
- The Palestinian death toll in Gaza stood at 219, including at least 63 children, local health officials said Wednesday. In the West Bank, at least 17 Palestinians have been killed since Friday, officials there said.
- The death toll in Israel stood at 12, including two children, after police said two Thai workers were killed Tuesday by rockets fired from Gaza.
- President Biden faced protests over his administration’s handling of the conflict during a visit to a Ford auto plant in Dearborn, Mich., the heart of the state’s Arab-American community.
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said that “after more than a week of hostilities, it has become even more apparent that a cease-fire is necessary.”
- The Palestinian ambassador to the U.N. challenged the Biden administration to show results from its diplomatic efforts after the U.S. continued to block U.N. Security Council action on grounds it would interfere with attempts to negotiate a cease-fire.
As diplomatic discussions went deep into the night, so, too, did the sound of sirens in southern Israel and explosions in Gaza.
Shortly before midnight, the Israeli military announced it was attacking Hamas targets throughout the Gaza Strip. The Israel Defense Forces later said 52 warplanes had dropped about 120 munitions on approximately 40 underground Hamas targets in Rafah, near the Egyptian border, and Khan Younis, the Palestinian enclave’s second largest city, in an attack that lasted 25 minutes.
At around the same time, there was a barrage of rockets fired toward Israel from Gaza, the Israeli military said. Hamas, the militant group that controls the 140-square-mile Palestinian enclave, claimed responsibility, saying it was targeting six Israeli Air Force bases in southern and central Israel, according to the Times of Israel. The Israeli newspaper said there were no immediate reports of damage.
The Israeli military said about 50 rockets were fired at Israel from Gaza overnight, with 10 of them failing and falling in Gaza. Since the conflict began on May 10, around 3,750 rockets have been fired from Gaza at Israel, with around 550 of them landing short. Israel says its Iron Dome missile defense system has intercepted around 90 percent of the rockets that have reached its airspace.
Hamas also denied reports that it had agreed to a cease-fire to start on Thursday, instead saying talks were ongoing, the Times of Israel reported.
“The [Israel Defense Forces are] not talking about a cease-fire,” the Israeli military’s chief spokesman, Brig. Gen. Hidai Zilberman, told Israel’s Army Radio on Tuesday, Reuters reported. “We’re focused on the firing.”
The French draft resolution calling for a cease-fire is based on the Biden administration’s own recent public statements to make it more difficult for the United States to veto the resolution, Axios reported. The United States has blocked three previous draft statements on Gaza at the council, saying a statement would get in the way of behind-the-scenes diplomacy.
That position led the Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations to challenge the Biden administration to show results on Tuesday.
“If the Biden administration can exert all of their pressure to bring an end to the aggression against our people, nobody is going to stand in their way,” Riyad Mansour said, according to the AP.
The increasing clamor for a cease-fire came as the Biden administration was privately pressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to wrap up military operations, the AP reported.
There were signs of the growing strain on Biden during his visit to Dearborn, where over 1,000 people gathered a few miles away from the auto plant and booed at mentions of the president’s name, according to Reuters.
He was met on the tarmac upon arrival by U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American woman to serve in Congress who has publicly pushed the president to back a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for a cease-fire. Tlaib, whose grandmother lives in the West Bank, could be seen in animated conversation with Biden, the AP reported.
In a speech at the plant, he did not discuss the conflict at length but said he would pray that the congresswoman’s relatives were safe.
“I promise you I’m going to do everything to see that they are,” Biden said.
Biden was asked about the conflict as he climbed into an electric truck for a test drive. When a reporter asked him if he would take a quick question about Israel, the president joked about running the reporter over.
“No, you can’t. Not unless you get in front of the car as I step on it,” Biden said. “I’m only teasing.”