The southeastern African country became the first on the continent to publicly burn old doses, according to the BBC. The World Health Organization had originally told countries not to get rid of expired vaccines but has since changed its guidance.
“While discarding vaccines is deeply regrettable in the context of any immunization program, WHO recommends that these expired doses should be removed from the distribution chain and safely disposed,” the WHO’s Africa office said in a news release Monday.
Images published by Health Minister Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda on Twitter on Wednesday showed officials placing bags of vaccine vials into an incinerator. In a separate photo, a plume of black smoke rises from a thin smokestack into the sky.
Malawi received 102,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in late March and used around 80 percent of them. They were among 925,000 doses produced by the Serum Institute of India that the African Union distributed to 13 African countries.
The doses expired April 13, and Malawi officials told the BBC they were unable to use them all before that date.
“When news spread that we had out-of-date vaccines, we noticed that people were not coming to our clinics to get immunized,” Charles Mwansambo, Malawi’s principal health secretary, told the BBC.
Malawi has received a total of 512,000 AstraZeneca doses from India, the African Union and Covax, the WHO-backed initiative to distribute vaccine doses equitably. The Health Ministry said it has administered 336,826 doses among a population of around 18 million.
Vaccine hesitancy has hampered inoculation drives in Malawi and across Africa. Unease over the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine spread after some European countries suspended its use when regulators found apparent links to rare but potentially fatal blood clots. Health experts say the risk posed by covid-19 outweighs the risk of clotting and have encouraged people to continue to get the jabs.
Others have raised concerns about potentially receiving expired doses. Chiponda, the health minister, said no expired vaccines have been used, the Associated Press reported. But a dark history of Western medical experimentation in Africa has fueled wariness on the continent toward the coronavirus vaccines.
A number of other countries have also moving to dispose of expired doses. South Sudan is planning to do away with more than 60,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, Agence France-Presse reported Wednesday. And Congo returned more than a million AstraZeneca doses acquired through Covax, CNN reported, because of worries that they could not administer the shots before their expiration date. Covax then distributed those doses to other African countries.
Malawi still has “adequate stocks” of coronavirus vaccine, the Health Ministry said Wednesday, encouraging those 18 and older to get vaccinated. Malawi will begin administering second AstraZeneca shots in early June.
To date, the country has recorded more than 34,200 coronavirus cases and 1,153 deaths. New daily cases have declined substantially from a peak of around 1,300 in January to seven Wednesday.
